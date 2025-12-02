CORTIS Re-Enters Billboard 200 3 Months After Release Of 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES'

Nearly three months after its release, CORTIS’s debut EP has returned to the Billboard 200!

On December 2 local time, Billboard revealed that CORTIS’s first EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” was back on the Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States).

In what marks its fourth non-consecutive week on the chart, “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”—which initially debuted at No. 15 in September—re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 121.

“COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also climbed back up to No. 4 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, No. 13 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 14 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the 14th best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Congratulations to CORTIS!