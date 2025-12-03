BABYMONSTER's “PSYCHO” Becomes Their 10th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BABYMONSTER is setting a new record with another music video hitting 100 million views!

On December 3 at around 11:30 a.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for “PSYCHO,” a B-side from their second mini album “WE GO UP,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

It achieved the milestone roughly 14 days after its release on November 19, an exceptionally fast pace comparable to the title track “WE GO UP,” which set this year’s K-pop record for the quickest rise to 100 million views by achieving the feat in 13 days.

“PSYCHO” is the group’s 10th official music video to reach the milestone following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” “HOT SAUCE,” “WE GO UP,” and “Really Like You.”

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “PSYCHO” again below: