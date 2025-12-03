Watch: Stray Kids Takes 2nd Win For 'Do It' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By XODIAC, tripleS_msnz, And More

Stray Kids has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Do It”!

On the December 3 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were tripleS_msnz’s “Christmas Alone,” PLAVE’s “BBUU!,” RIIZE‘s “Fame,” Stray Kids’ “Do It,” and ILLIT‘s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.”

The trophy ultimately went to Stray Kids. Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included CLOSE YOUR EYES, tripleS_msnz, Baby DONT Cry, 82MAJOR, NOWZ, SEVENUS, RESCENE, AM8IC, XODIAC, cosmosy, Burvey, Miso, O.A.Be, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “SOB”

tripleS_msnz – “Christmas Alone”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

82MAJOR – “Say More”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

cosmosy – “Physics”

Burvey – “SUGAR RIDING”

Miso – “Spotlight”

O.A.Be – “Photo Album”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Goodbye, Thank You”