Watch: ILLIT Takes 1st Win For 'NOT CUTE ANYMORE' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By VERIVERY, Chuei Li Yu, And More

ILLIT has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”!

On the December 5 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were RIIZE‘s “Fame” and ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” ILLIT ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,593 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ILLIT, RIIZE, VERIVERY, fromis_9, tripleS msnz moon, Chuei Li Yu, NMIXX’s Lily, IDID, XODIAC, XLOV, VVUP, NOWZ, SEVENUS, AM8IC, Baby DONT Cry, cosmosy, RESCENE, W!TCHX, Jo Kwan Woo, and Seo Eve.

