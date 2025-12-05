Watch: ILLIT Takes 1st Win For 'NOT CUTE ANYMORE' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By VERIVERY, Chuei Li Yu, And More

Music
Dec 05, 2025
by M Lim

ILLIT has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”!

On the December 5 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were RIIZE‘s “Fame” and ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” ILLIT ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,593 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ILLIT, RIIZE, VERIVERY, fromis_9, tripleS msnz moon, Chuei Li Yu, NMIXX’s Lily, IDID, XODIAC, XLOV, VVUP, NOWZ, SEVENUS, AM8IC, Baby DONT Cry, cosmosy, RESCENE, W!TCHX, Jo Kwan Woo, and Seo Eve.

Check out their performances below!

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

RIIZE – “Fame”

VERIVERY – “RED (Beggin’)”

fromis_9 – “White Memories”

tripleS msnz moon – “Cameo Love”

Chuei Li Yu – “UxYOUxU”

NMIXX’s Lily – “Psycho” (Orig. Red Velvet)

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

XLOV – “Biii:-P”

VVUP – “Super Model”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

cosmosy – “Physics ~”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

W!TCHX – “Run Baby Run”

Jo Kwan Woo – “thank you”

Seo Eve – “Nyang”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

