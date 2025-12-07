Watch: Hwasa Takes 2nd Win For 'Good Goodbye' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ILLIT, fromis_9, VERIVERY, And More

Watch: Hwasa Takes 2nd Win For "Good Goodbye" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By ILLIT, fromis_9, VERIVERY, And More

Music
Dec 07, 2025
by E Cha

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has won a second music show trophy for “Good Goodbye”!

On the December 7 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” RIIZE’s “Fame,” and ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Hwasa ultimately took the win with a total of 5,993 points. Congratulations to Hwasa!

Today’s episode also marked IVE’s Leeseo’s last day as an “Inkigayo” MC.

Watch a clip of the winner announcement, along with Leeseo’s tearful farewell, below:

Performers on today’s show included ILLIT, fromis_9, VERIVERY, tripleS msnz zenith, tripleS msnz neptune, Chuei Li Yu, Baby DONT Cry, NOWZ, IDID, RESCENE, XODIAC, BURVEY, Kim Hye Rim, Seo EVE, Lee Byeongchan, SEVENUS, cosmosy, Jo Kwan Woo, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

fromis_9 – “White Memories”

VERIVERY – “RED (Beggin’)”

tripleS msnz zenith – “Q&A”

tripleS msnz neptune – “Fly Up”

Chuei Li Yu – “UxYOUxU”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

BURVEY – “SUGAR RIDING”

Kim Hye Rim – “Rehearsal”

Seo EVE – “Nyang”

Lee Byeongchan – “Egen-nam”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

cosmosy – “Physics”

Jo Kwan Woo – “Thank You”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Baby DONT Cry
Burvey
Chuei Li Yu
cosmosy
fromis_9
Hwasa
IDID
ILLIT
Inkigayo
IVE
Jo Kwan Woo
Kim Hye Rim
Kwon Eui Bin
Lee Byeongchan
Leeseo
MAMAMOO
NOWZ
RESCENE
Seo EVE
SEVENUS
tripleS
tripleS msnz
tripleS msnz neptune
tripleS msnz zenith
VERIVERY
XODIAC

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read