Watch: Hwasa Takes 2nd Win For 'Good Goodbye' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ILLIT, fromis_9, VERIVERY, And More

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has won a second music show trophy for “Good Goodbye”!

On the December 7 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” RIIZE’s “Fame,” and ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Hwasa ultimately took the win with a total of 5,993 points. Congratulations to Hwasa!

Today’s episode also marked IVE’s Leeseo’s last day as an “Inkigayo” MC.

Watch a clip of the winner announcement, along with Leeseo’s tearful farewell, below:

Performers on today’s show included ILLIT, fromis_9, VERIVERY, tripleS msnz zenith, tripleS msnz neptune, Chuei Li Yu, Baby DONT Cry, NOWZ, IDID, RESCENE, XODIAC, BURVEY, Kim Hye Rim, Seo EVE, Lee Byeongchan, SEVENUS, cosmosy, Jo Kwan Woo, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

fromis_9 – “White Memories”

VERIVERY – “RED (Beggin’)”

tripleS msnz zenith – “Q&A”

tripleS msnz neptune – “Fly Up”

Chuei Li Yu – “UxYOUxU”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

BURVEY – “SUGAR RIDING”

Kim Hye Rim – “Rehearsal”

Seo EVE – “Nyang”

Lee Byeongchan – “Egen-nam”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

cosmosy – “Physics”

Jo Kwan Woo – “Thank You”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

