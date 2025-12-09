Stray Kids Simultaneously Charts 2 Albums In Top 50 Of Billboard 200 With 'DO IT' And 'KARMA'

Stray Kids is maintaining a strong presence on the Billboard 200!

On December 9 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” had successfully remained in the top 50 of its Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

“KARMA,” which debuted at No. 1 back in August, took No. 50 in its 15th consecutive week on the chart—making it Stray Kids’ first album ever to spend 15 weeks in the top 100 of the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” also stayed strong at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 this week, marking the group’s second time charting two entries in the top 50 simultaneously. (The first time was last week, when “DO IT” debuted at No. 1 and “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 35.)

Additionally, “DO IT” remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, Top Current Album Sales chart, and World Albums chart for the second week in a row—meaning it was once again the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

“KARMA” came in at No. 2 on the World Albums chart, No. 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 8 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the eighth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ previous album “合 (HOP)” ranked No. 7 on the World Albums chart, No. 28 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 43 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

Notably, Stray Kids charted an impressive total of six entries on the World Albums chart this week: “ATE” climbed back up to No. 12, while their 2023 albums “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” and “ROCK-STAR” re-entered the chart at No. 20 and No. 22 respectively.

Finally, Stray Kids’ new title track “Do It” held relatively steady at No. 2 in its second week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, while Stray Kids came in at No. 3 on the Artist 100.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!