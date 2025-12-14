Watch: MAMAMOO's Hwasa Takes 3rd Win For 'Good Goodbye' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ALLDAY PROJECT, ILLIT, And More

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has won a third music show trophy for “Good Goodbye”!

On the December 13 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” fromis_9’s “White Memories,” and Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” with Hwasa ultimately taking the win.

Congratulations to Hwasa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ALLDAY PROJECT, ILLIT, VERIVERY, Jang Haneum, Chuei Li Yu, Golden Child’s Choi Sung Yun (Y), Baby DONT Cry, RESCENE, Burvey, SEVENUS, MEPC, E11iVYN, MINIMANI, Lee Byeongchan, Hwang Min Woo, Kim Hye Rim, Jo Kwan Woo, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

ALLDAY PROJECT – “LOOK AT ME”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

VERIVERY – “RED (Beggin’)”

Jang Haneum – “Omnibus”

Chuei Li Yu – “UxYOUxU”

Golden Child’s Choi Sung Yun (Y) – “AURORA”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

Burvey – “SUGAR RIDING”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

MEPC – “Truth Seeker”

E11iVYN – “ORBIT”

MINIMANI – “LOCK HIM UP”

Lee Byeongchan – “Egen-nam”

Hwang Min Woo – “KOKKIO”

Kim Hye Rim – “Rehearsal”

Jo Kwan Woo – “Thank You”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now