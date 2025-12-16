NCT's Taeyong Announces Stops For 2026 Concert 'TY TRACK - REMASTERED' In Asia

NCT’s Taeyong will be going on tour!

On December 16, Taeyong announced his 2026 concert “TY TRACK – REMASTERED” in Asia.

After kick-starting the concert tour in Seoul, Taeyong will visit Jakarta, Yokohama, Macau, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur. More details will be available at a later date.

Taeyong was recently discharged from the military after enlisting in the Navy back in April 2024. He was also announced to be joining the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon lineup.

Are you excited to see Taeyong? Stay tuned for more updates, and check out our 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here for more upcoming concerts in your area!

Source (1)