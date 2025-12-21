December Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 21, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from November 21 to December 21.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,536,058, marking a 3.14 percent increase in her score since November. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “XOXZ,” “The Christmas Song,” and “MC,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “charming,” and “chic.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.40 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK once again swept the next three spots on the list: Jennie held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,211,080, marking a 1.27 percent rise in her score since last month.

Rosé maintained her position at third place with a brand reputation index of 6,077,665, marking a 2.89 percent increase in her score since November.

Lisa similarly held steady at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,141,465, marking a 3.81 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, IVE’s An Yu Jin remained fifth on the list with a brand reputation index of 2,830,108 for December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  4. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  5. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  6. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  7. aespa’s Winter
  8. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  9. aespa’s Karina
  10. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  11. Red Velvet’s Joy
  12. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  13. IVE’s Rei
  14. IVE’s Liz
  15. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  16. TWICE’s Jihyo
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  18. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  19. aespa’s Ningning
  20. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  21. TWICE’s Nayeon
  22. Red Velvet’s Irene
  23. IVE’s Leeseo
  24. IVE’s Gaeul
  25. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  26. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  27. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin
  28. aespa’s Giselle
  29. TWICE’s Mina
  30. TWICE’s Dahyun

Source (1)

