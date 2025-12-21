December Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from November 4 to December 5.

TWS’s Dohoon shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 126.99 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to a total of 282,427 for December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “TWS,” “OVERDRIVE,” and “music show MC,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “cool,” “stand out,” and “handsome.” Dohoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.03 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s Wonhee took second place with a brand reputation index of 264,141 for the month.

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian ranked third with a brand reputation index of 229,493, and CORTIS’s Keonho came in at a close fourth with a score of 225,450.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 211,184, marking a 0.18 percent increase in her score since November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!