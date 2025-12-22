2025 MBC Music Festival Previews Special Performances

The 2025 MBC Music Festival is set to showcase a series of standout performances!

On December 22, the festival announced its special stages. TWS will showcase a mature, sophisticated stage. HANRORO and TXT’s Taehyun will collaborate on a vocal performance, while Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, izna’s Bang Jeemin, and ILLIT’s Wonhee will present a special performance.

YB and Stray Kids’ Seungmin will join for a collaborative stage, and rookie idols Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, CORTIS, and IDID will perform a medley of 2005 hits with Y2K reinterpretations.

IVE’s Liz will deliver an emotional performance, and ILLIT will appear with a special guest on a unique stage.

Idols born in 2007, stepping into adulthood in 2026, will take part in a group vocal performance. Participants include ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin, TWS’s Kyungmin, NCT WISH’s Ryo and Sakuya, NEXZ’s Hyui and Yuki, MEOVV’s Narin, izna’s Ryu Sarang, Choi Jungeun, KickFlip’s Donghyeon, Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha and Stella, and IDID’s Park Seong Hyeon.

The 2025 MBC Music Festival will take place on December 31 at 8:50 p.m KST. Check out the artist lineup here and our ultimate guide to the 2025 year-end shows here!

