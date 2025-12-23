2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces Additional Collab Performances

Get ready for some exciting collaborations at the upcoming 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon!

On December 23, SBS teased several special performances that viewers can look forward to seeing during its year-end music festival this Christmas.

LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae, NMIXX’s Kyujin, and IVE’s Leeseo will be teaming up for a special “maknae” Christmas collaboration, while TXT’s Huening Kai, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, RIIZE’s Sohee, and TWS’s Shinyu will join forces for a harmonious performance of their own.

Finally, due to popular demand, NCT WISH—whose past SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer cover performances (of “Eusha! Eusha!” and “Listen to my word [A-ing]”) both went viral—will be staging a special three-part performance at the year-end show.

SBS previously revealed earlier this month that viewers can also look forward to collaborations between TXT’s Yeonjun and KATSEYE’s Yoonchae; BOYNEXTDOOR’s Woonhak and ILLIT’s Wonhee; and THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, TREASURE’s Haruto, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan.

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will air live from Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena on December 25 at 4:50 p.m. KST. Check out the lineup of performing artists here!

Source (1)