Watch: Performances From 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon

Artists have taken to the stage for the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon on Christmas!

On December 25, a star-studded lineup of K-pop artists performed at INSPIRE Arena for 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon, which was hosted by NCT’s Jaemin, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and DAY6’s Young K.

Check out all of the performances below:

Yeonjun – “Let Me Tell You (feat. Yoonchae)” + “Talk to You”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

HITGS – “Sourpatch” + “Happy” + “A-HA!”

SKINZ – “WHY U MAD”

CORTIS – “Jingle Bell Rock” (Bobby Helms)

Woonhak and Wonhee – “Merry Christmas ahead” (IU)

Hueningkai, Zhang Hao, Sohee, and Shinyu – “You Were Beautiful” (DAY6)

Young K – “Bring Me Love” (John Legend)

KiiiKiii – “I DO ME” X “XOXZ” (Mash Up Ver.)

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS” X “Dirty Work” (Mash Up Ver.)

KickFlip – “My First Love Song” X “Dream Bus” (Mash Up Ver.)

CORTIS – “GO!”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “LOOK AT ME”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

MEOVV – “TOXIC” + “Burning Up”

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP” + “PSYCHO”

TWS – “Freestyle” + “OVERDRIVE”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

&TEAM – “MISMATCH”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” + “jellyous”

NCT WISH – “Surf” + “COLOR”

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK”

RIIZE – “Fame”

Leeseo, Kyujin, and Hong Eunchae – “Pretty Savage” (BLACKPINK)

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU” + “123-78”

Taeyong – “NEO-ISM” + “SHALALA”

NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

IVE – “FLU” + “REBEL HEART”

NCT WISH – “TT” (TWICE)

Woochan – “Home Alone”

Sunwoo – “Love Comes Two Steps Behind”

Haruto – “12:25 AM”

Chaeryeong – “Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter)

Jungwon – “A Christmas Nightmare”

Yunho – “Thank U” + “Stretch”

aespa – “Rich Man”

TREASURE – “PARADISE” + “RUN”

ENHYPEN – “Too Close” + “Loose”

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

TXT – “Upside Down Kiss” + “Danger”

THE BOYZ – “VVV”

ATEEZ – “Magical Fantasy” + “WONDERLAND”

Stray Kids – “Do It” + “CEREMONY”

NCT DREAM – “CHILLER” + “Beat It Up”