December Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Dec 28, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 25 to December 25.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,111,097 for December.

Stray Kids took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,909,410, while DAY6 came in at a close third with a score of 2,810,865.

Park Ji Hyeon ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,742,835, and ENHYPEN rounded out the top five with a score of 2,590,057.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Yong Bin
  2. Stray Kids
  3. DAY6
  4. Park Ji Hyeon
  5. ENHYPEN
  6. Park Seo Jin
  7. KiiiKiii
  8. Ahn Sung Hoon
  9. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  10. BABYMONSTER
  11. BIBI
  12. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  13. CORTIS
  14. Rowoon
  15. Woody
  16. BTOB’s Changsub
  17. XLOV
  18. QWER
  19. Jin Hae Seong
  20. HANRORO
  21. Jo Yuri
  22. TWS
  23. Hearts2Hearts
  24. Son Tae Jin
  25. KATSEYE
  26. Car, the Garden
  27. Lee Mujin
  28. Choi Yu Ree
  29. Jung Seung Hwan
  30. RIIZE
