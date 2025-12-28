December Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 25 to December 25.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,111,097 for December.

Stray Kids took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,909,410, while DAY6 came in at a close third with a score of 2,810,865.

Park Ji Hyeon ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,742,835, and ENHYPEN rounded out the top five with a score of 2,590,057.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!