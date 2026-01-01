January Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 01, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from December 2, 2025 to January 2, 2026.

ILLIT’s Wonhee topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 365,844, marking a 38.50 percent increase in her score since December. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” “holiday version,” and “global chart,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “mature,” and “grow.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 84.90 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT’s Minju took second place with a brand reputation index of 332,365, marking a 62.05 percent rise in her score since last month.

TWS’s Dohoon came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 308,396, marking a 9.19 percent increase in his score since November.

CORTIS’s Keonho held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 280,674, marking a 24.50 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 225,354.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee 
  2. ILLIT’s Minju
  3. TWS’s Dohoon
  4. CORTIS’s Keonho
  5. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  6. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  7. ILLIT’s Yunah
  8. MEOVV’s Anna
  9. ILLIT’s Moka
  10. TWS’s Shinyu
  11. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  12. ILLIT’s Iroha
  13. CORTIS’s James
  14. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  15. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  16. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  17. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  18. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  19. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  20. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  21. BABYMONSTER’s Rami
  22. RESCENE’s Woni
  23. CORTIS’s Martin
  24. TWS’s Jihoon
  25. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  26. BABYMONSTER’s Asa
  27. KiiiKiii’s Haeum
  28. izna’s Bang Jeemin
  29. TWS’s Youngjae
  30. TWS’s Kyungmin

