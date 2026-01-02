Nana's Agency Releases Statement Regarding Countersuit By Home Robber

Nana, who suffered a home-invasion robbery, was countersued by the robber.

Previously on November 15, 2025, the Guri Police Station revealed that they had arrested a man in his thirties for breaking into Nana’s home, threatening her and her mother with a weapon and demanding money. Although Nana and her mother reportedly managed to subdue the armed robber, her agency SUBLIME revealed that both were injured by the assault. The police further ruled that the injury inflicted by Nana on the armed robber would constitute as self-defense.

On January 2, numerous reports stated that Nana had been countersued by the robber for her actions while fighting back. In response to the reports, Nana’s agency released the following statement:

Hello, this is SUBLIME. We are issuing our official statement regarding today’s reports about our artist Nana. In connection with the robbery-assault incident involving our artist Nana, a thorough investigation by the authorities has clearly confirmed the perpetrator’s criminal acts. During the crime, the assailant—armed with a weapon—inflicted severe harm on Nana and her family, and the resulting physical and psychological pain continues to this day. Nevertheless, without any sign of remorse, the perpetrator has filed a separate complaint against Nana, exploiting her public profile and causing secondary harm through inhumane conduct. Protecting the rights and interests of our artists is our highest priority. In relation to this matter, we will pursue every possible civil and criminal legal action against the perpetrator. We will continue to respond responsibly and to the very end to ensure our artist suffers no further harm. Thank you.

