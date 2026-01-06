January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from December 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

TWS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,073,422, marking a 55.78 percent increase in their score since December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “angtal challenge,” “Entertainment Awards,” and “Japan performance,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “heartwarming,” “romantic,” and “cool.” TWS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 86.12 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT jumped to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 1,033,591, marking a a 75.04 percent rise in their score since last month.

KiiiKiii took third place with a brand reputation index of 929,929, while CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a score of 921,943.

Finally, BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 668,909, marking a 16.63 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!