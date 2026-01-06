January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jan 06, 2026
by E Cha

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from December 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

TWS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,073,422, marking a 55.78 percent increase in their score since December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “angtal challenge,” “Entertainment Awards,” and “Japan performance,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “heartwarming,” “romantic,” and “cool.” TWS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 86.12 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT jumped to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 1,033,591, marking a a 75.04 percent rise in their score since last month.

KiiiKiii took third place with a brand reputation index of 929,929, while CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a score of 921,943.

Finally, BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 668,909, marking a 16.63 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. TWS
  2. ILLIT
  3. KiiiKiii
  4. CORTIS
  5. BABYMONSTER
  6. Hearts2Hearts
  7. XLOV
  8. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  9. izna
  10. KickFlip
  11. AHOF
  12. MEOVV
  13. RESCENE
  14. KATSEYE
  15. IDID
  16. UNIS
  17. eite
  18. ARTMS
  19. Baby DONT Cry
  20. NEXZ
  21. HORI7ON
  22. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  23. SAY MY NAME
  24. SPIA
  25. Geenius
  26. L5ST
  27. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  28. KIIRAS
  29. BE BOYS
  30. A1

A1
AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ARTMS
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
BE BOYS
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
eite
Geenius
Hearts2Hearts
HORI7ON
IDID
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
KIIRAS
L5ST
MEOVV
NEXZ
NOWZ
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
SPIA
TWS
UNIS
XLOV

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read