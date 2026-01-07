Winners Of 2026 Korea First Brand Awards
The 2026 Korea First Brand Awards winners have been announced!
Every year, the Korea First Brand Awards conducts consumer surveys and consults with experts to chooses the most exciting brands that consumers are looking forward to and that they think will be at the forefront of the upcoming year.
Consumer surveys were conducted not only in Korea but in Vietnam and Indonesia this year as well.
Check out the list of winners in the individual and culture categories for Korea below!
Figures To Lead 2026: Noh Hee Young, Han Suk Joon
Female Idol: aespa
Male Idol: NCT DREAM
Co-Ed Group: ALLDAY PROJECT
Female Idol (Hot Trend): BABYMONSTER
Male Idol (Hot Trend): NCT WISH
Rising Female Idol: RESCENE
Rising Male Idol: AMPERS&ONE
Rookie Male Idol: CORTIS
Rookie Female Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Male Vocalist: Changsub
Female Vocalist: Kwon Jin Ah
Band: DAY6
Rising Band: Xdinary Heroes
Male Solo Artist: Doyoung
Female Solo Artist: Jeon Somi
Rookie Female Solo Artist: Dayoung
Singer-Songwriter: HANRORO
Drama Actor: Yook Sungjae
Drama Actress: Lim Yoona
Actor (Hot Trend): Lee Chae Min
Rising Actor: Hong Kyung
Rising Actress: Kim Min Ha
Rookie Actor: Dex
Rookie Actress: Choi Yoon Ji
OTT Actor: Yim Si Wan
OTT Actress: Suzy
Film Actor: Lee Byung Hun
Film Actress: Yeom Hye Ran
Scene-Stealer Actor: Oh Jung Se
Scene-Stealer Actress: Jang Yoon Ju
Female Idol Variety Star: An Yu Jin
Male Variety Show Star: Moon Se Yoon
Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon
Male Multi-Entertainer: Kim Ji Hoon
Female Multi-Entertainer: Seol In Ah
Male Sports Entertainer: Choo Sung Hoon
Female Sports Entertainer: Kim Yeon Kyung
Rising Trot Entertainer: Park Ji Hyun
Specialist-Entertainer: Jung Seung Je
Female Commercial Model: IU
Male Commercial Model: Lim Young Woong
Male Celebrity YouTuber: Epik High (EPIK HIGH)
Female Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Min Jung (Lee Min Jung MJ)
Chef: Yoon Nam No
eSports: PUBG: Battlegrounds
eSports Player: Faker
Male Hot Icon: Shin Seung Ho
Female Hot Icon: HUNTR/X
Male Radio DJ: Haha (“Haha’s Super Radio”)
Female Radio DJ: Hyojung (“Oh My Girl’s Hyojung’s Volume Up”)
Comedienne: Lee Soo Ji
Comedian: Kim Won Hoon
Male Web Variety Program MC: Jonathan (“The K-Star Next Door”)
Female Web Variety Program MC: Kany (“Find Kany”)
Character: “Catch! Teenieping”
K-Culture Icon: “Squid Game”
OTT Variety Program: “Physical: Asia”
Music Variety Program: “The Ballad of Us”
Criminal Variety Program: “Brave Detectives 4”
Sports Variety Program: “The Wonder Coach”
Check below for the list of winners voted for the individual and culture categories in Vietnam:
Female Idol: aespa
Male Idol: ZEROBASEONE
Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Male Rookie Idol: CORTIS
Female Solo Artist: aespa
Male Solo Artist: Haechan
Female Vocalist: Han Sara
Actor: Yim Si Wan
Actress: Lim Yoona
Film Actor: Lee Kwang Soo
Character: Larva
Also find out the winners voted for in the categories in Indonesia:
Female Idol: aespa
Male Idol: RIIZE
Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Male Rookie Idol: CORTIS
Co-Ed Group: KARD
Rising Female Idol: VVUP
Rising Male Idol: XODIAC
Band: Xdinary Heroes
Female Solo Artist: BIBI
Male Solo Artist: Seunghan
Rookie Female Solo Artist: Chaeyoung
Female Vocalist: Taeyeon
Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop
Actress: Lim Yoona
Rising Actor: Lee Chae Min
Character: Larva
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
Watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:
Also watch Hong Kyung in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:
Source (1)