Winners Of 2026 Korea First Brand Awards

The 2026 Korea First Brand Awards winners have been announced!

Every year, the Korea First Brand Awards conducts consumer surveys and consults with experts to chooses the most exciting brands that consumers are looking forward to and that they think will be at the forefront of the upcoming year.

Consumer surveys were conducted not only in Korea but in Vietnam and Indonesia this year as well.

Check out the list of winners in the individual and culture categories for Korea below!

Figures To Lead 2026: Noh Hee Young, Han Suk Joon

Female Idol: aespa

Male Idol: NCT DREAM

Co-Ed Group: ALLDAY PROJECT

Female Idol (Hot Trend): BABYMONSTER

Male Idol (Hot Trend): NCT WISH

Rising Female Idol: RESCENE

Rising Male Idol: AMPERS&ONE

Rookie Male Idol: CORTIS

Rookie Female Idol: Hearts2Hearts

Male Vocalist: Changsub

Female Vocalist: Kwon Jin Ah

Band: DAY6

Rising Band: Xdinary Heroes

Male Solo Artist: Doyoung

Female Solo Artist: Jeon Somi

Rookie Female Solo Artist: Dayoung

Singer-Songwriter: HANRORO

Drama Actor: Yook Sungjae

Drama Actress: Lim Yoona

Actor (Hot Trend): Lee Chae Min

Rising Actor: Hong Kyung

Rising Actress: Kim Min Ha

Rookie Actor: Dex

Rookie Actress: Choi Yoon Ji

OTT Actor: Yim Si Wan

OTT Actress: Suzy

Film Actor: Lee Byung Hun

Film Actress: Yeom Hye Ran

Scene-Stealer Actor: Oh Jung Se

Scene-Stealer Actress: Jang Yoon Ju

Female Idol Variety Star: An Yu Jin

Male Variety Show Star: Moon Se Yoon

Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon

Male Multi-Entertainer: Kim Ji Hoon

Female Multi-Entertainer: Seol In Ah

Male Sports Entertainer: Choo Sung Hoon

Female Sports Entertainer: Kim Yeon Kyung

Rising Trot Entertainer: Park Ji Hyun

Specialist-Entertainer: Jung Seung Je

Female Commercial Model: IU

Male Commercial Model: Lim Young Woong

Male Celebrity YouTuber: Epik High (EPIK HIGH)

Female Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Min Jung (Lee Min Jung MJ)

Chef: Yoon Nam No

eSports: PUBG: Battlegrounds

eSports Player: Faker

Male Hot Icon: Shin Seung Ho

Female Hot Icon: HUNTR/X

Male Radio DJ: Haha (“Haha’s Super Radio”)

Female Radio DJ: Hyojung (“Oh My Girl’s Hyojung’s Volume Up”)

Comedienne: Lee Soo Ji

Comedian: Kim Won Hoon

Male Web Variety Program MC: Jonathan (“The K-Star Next Door”)

Female Web Variety Program MC: Kany (“Find Kany”)

Character: “Catch! Teenieping”

K-Culture Icon: “Squid Game”

OTT Variety Program: “Physical: Asia”

Music Variety Program: “The Ballad of Us”

Criminal Variety Program: “Brave Detectives 4”

Sports Variety Program: “The Wonder Coach”

Check below for the list of winners voted for the individual and culture categories in Vietnam:

Female Idol: aespa

Male Idol: ZEROBASEONE

Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts

Male Rookie Idol: CORTIS

Female Solo Artist: aespa

Male Solo Artist: Haechan

Female Vocalist: Han Sara

Actor: Yim Si Wan

Actress: Lim Yoona

Film Actor: Lee Kwang Soo

Character: Larva

Also find out the winners voted for in the categories in Indonesia:

Female Idol: aespa

Male Idol: RIIZE

Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts

Male Rookie Idol: CORTIS

Co-Ed Group: KARD

Rising Female Idol: VVUP

Rising Male Idol: XODIAC

Band: Xdinary Heroes

Female Solo Artist: BIBI

Male Solo Artist: Seunghan

Rookie Female Solo Artist: Chaeyoung

Female Vocalist: Taeyeon

Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop

Actress: Lim Yoona

Rising Actor: Lee Chae Min

Character: Larva

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

