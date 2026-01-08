Melon Announces Top 100 Songs Of 2025 Year-End Chart

Melon’s year-end chart for 2025 has been revealed!

On January 8, the Korean music streaming service revealed its chart of the top 100 songs in 2025, determined by streaming and download counts accumulated throughout the year.

WOODZ’s “Drowning,” his 2023 track that made a dramatic rise on charts, was the No. 1 song of the year. G-Dragon’s “HOME SWEET HOME” and aespa’s “Supernova,” which were both released in late 2024, ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively.

G-Dragon, aespa, IVE, and DAY6 ranked five songs each in the top 100, while Lee Mu Jin and NewJeans ranked four songs each.

Check out the full ranking below:

WOODZ – “Drowning” G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang, Daesung)” aespa – “Whiplash” Hwang Karam – “I’m Firefly” ZO ZAZZ – “Don’t you know (prod. ROCOBERRY)” HUNTR/X – “Golden” Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.” IVE – “REBEL HEART” DAY6 – “HAPPY” G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)” 10CM – “To Reach You” Jennie – “like JENNIE” BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU” Rosé – “toxic till the end” Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is” Changsub – “Heavenly fate” ECLIPSE – “Sudden Shower” DAY6 – “Time of Our Life” Woody – “Sadder Than Yesterday” Lee Mu Jin – “Coming Of Age Story” DAY6 – “Welcome to the Show” AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love” aespa – “Supernova” ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS” MAKTUB – “Starting With You” Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” DAY6 – “You Were Beautiful” G-Dragon – “POWER” BLACKPINK – “JUMP” BABYMONSTER – “DRIP” Nerd Connection – “If I have you only” Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” QWER – “My Name Is Malguem” SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) – “Sad Invitation” IU – “Love wins all” Sung Si Kyung – “Every moment of you” IVE – “ATTITUDE” OVAN – “Flower” QWER – “TBH” TWS – “plot twist” aespa – “UP (KARINA Solo)” Lee Mu Jin – “Propose” Paul Kim – “Every day, Every Moment” JANNABI – “for lovers who hesitate” Lim Jae Hyun – “Rhapsody of Sadness” ILLIT – “Magnetic” NewJeans – “How Sweet” Lee Mu Jin – “Episode” MeloMance – “Love, Maybe” IVE – “I AM” GyeongseoYeji, Jeon Gunho – “If you lovingly call my name” i-dle – “Fate” Parc Jae Jung – “Let’s Say Goodbye” Lim Young Woong – “Love Always Run Away” NewJeans – “Hype Boy” fromis_9 – “Supersonic” BUMJIN – “A Letter” IU – “Never Ending Story” Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho – “MY LOVE(2025)” aespa – “Dirty Work” LE SSERAFIM – “HOT” Hwang Karam – “I Miss You So Much” Jungkook – “Seven (feat. Latto)” JAESSBEE – “Every Moment With You” Lee Young Ji – “Small girl (feat. Doh Kyung Soo)” KiiiKiii – “I DO ME” G-Dragon – “Untitled, 2014” Jennie – “Mantra” KISS OF LIFE – “Sticky” Woody – “Flower in the Desert” NewJeans – “Ditto” Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession” MEOVV – “HANDS UP” G-Dragon – “TAKE ME” Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life” Saja Boys – “Your Idol” aespa – “Armageddon” ALLDAY PROJECT – “WICKED” Park Da Hye, MAKTUB – “Starting With You ❍” Crush – “Love You With All My Heart” BTS – “Spring Day” PLAVE – “Dash” Lim Young Woong – “If We Ever Meet Again” Hwasa – “Good Goodbye” Hearts2Hearts – “The Chase” DAY6 – “Melt Down” IVE – “HEYA” Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung – “Destiny (2025)” ILLIT – “Do the Dance” NewJeans – “Supernatural” EXO – “The First Snow” IVE – “XOXZ” NMIXX – “Blue Valentine” Hearts2Hearts – “STYLE” Taeyeon – “To. X” SoonSoonHee – “To live” Car, the garden – “Closely Far Away” QWER – “Dear” Lee Mu Jin – “When it snows (feat. Heize)” Rosé – “number one girl”

