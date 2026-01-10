Watch: Performances From 40th Golden Disc Awards

Various artists stunned with impressive performances at this year’s Golden Disc Awards!

The 40th Golden Disc Awards held its ceremony on January 10 at Taipei Dome. In celebration of the 40th anniversary, several artists also performed covers of those selected for Golden Disc’s “Powerhouse 40.”

Watch all the performances below:

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin and Zhang Hao – “Better” (BoA)

CORTIS – “What You Want”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS” + “LOOK AT ME” + “ONE MORE TIME”

KiiiKiii – “GROUNDWORK” + “I DO ME”

TWS – “Spring Day” (BTS)

izna – “Be My Baby” (Wonder Girls)

ZO ZAZZ – “Don’t you know”

NCT WISH – “Videohood” + “COLOR”

ARrC – “dummy” + “awesome”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Close Your Eyes” + “X” + “SOB”

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae – “Reflection of You in Your Smile” (Shin Seung Hun)

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin – “Like Rain and Music” (Kim Hyun Sik)

izna – “Mamma Mia” + “FAKE IT”

TWS – “Countdown” + “Nice to see you again” + “OVERDRIVE”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU” + “Hollywood Action”

ZEROBASEONE – “In Bloom” + “CRUSH” + “Feel the POP” + “GOOD SO BAD” + “BLUE” + “ICONIK”

KiiiKiii – “Flying, Deep in the Night” (Lee Moon Sae)

ATEEZ’s Jongho – “Those Days” (Kim Kwang Seok)

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI” + “HOT”

IVE – “beats” + “REBEL HEART”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “LIE” (BIGBANG)

ARrC – “Hot” (1TYM)

MONSTA X – “STING” + “N the Front” + “DO WHAT I WANT”

ENHYPEN – “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” + “Daydream” + “Outside”

ATEEZ – “Ice On My Teeth” + “In Your Fantasy”

Stray Kids – “DIVINE” + “Do It” + “CEREMONY”

Jennie – “Filter” + “Damn Right” + “like JENNIE”

