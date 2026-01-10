Watch: fromis_9 Takes 2nd Win For 'White Memories' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Apink, Chuu, And More

fromis_9 has won a second music show trophy for “White Memories”!

On the January 10 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” and fromis_9’s “White Memories.” fromis_9 ultimately took the win with a total of 6,822 points.

Congratulations to fromis_9! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Apink, Chuu, SAY MY NAME, idntt, Min, BE BOYS, WAKER, MEPC, Shin Soohyun, Park Hyun Ho, GYURI, DanJerous, YUWAN, and Tae Jin Ah.

Check out their performances below!

Apink – “Hold My Hand” and “Love Me More”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

SAY MY NAME – “Bad Idea” and “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

Min – “SHIMMY (Remix)”

BE BOYS – “Earth and Moon”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

MEPC – “Emotional Wave”

Shin Soohyun – “Gray.”

Park Hyun Ho – “Jom Chi-ne”

GYURI – “Tok! Sso Ne”

DanJerous – “Winter door”

YUWAN – “Let You Go”

Tae Jin Ah – “Thorn women”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now