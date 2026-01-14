Song Kang Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, Song Seung Heon, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Confirmed For New Film

Song Kang Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, Song Seung Heon, Lee Kwang Soo, Shin Hyun Been, and Lee Jae In will star together in the upcoming film “Gardeners” (working title)!

“Gardeners” tells the story of Choi Young Il (Song Kang Ho), a plant-loving civil servant whose only hobby is growing plants. When he joins forces with a local troublemaker for a one-of-a-kind gardening business, their quiet neighborhood descends into unexpected chaos. The film will be directed by Nam Dong Hyup, who gained attention for his film “Handsome Guys,” in which he uniquely blended the occult and comedy genres.

Koo Kyo Hwan will play Kim Moon Ho, a local troublemaker who seems to cause unexpected incidents and accidents wherever he goes.

Song Seung Heon will play Han Chung Yong, a star who once ruled the music industry but fell from grace after a certain incident.

Lee Kwang Soo will play CEO Song, who runs a lottery shop and serves as a partner managing distribution for Choi Young Il’s gardening business.

Shin Hyun Been will play Kang Mi Ae, a restaurant owner with a dangerous secret, while Lee Jae In will make a special appearance as Choi Young Il’s daughter Eun Soo.

“Gardeners” is currently in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in 2026.

