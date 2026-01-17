ILLIT has won a third music show trophy for “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”!

On the January 17 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” and https://www.viki.com/celebrities/22415pr-fromis_9?utm_source=soompi&utm_medium=music&utm_campaign=watch-illit-takes-3rd-win-for-not-cute-anymore-on-music-core-performances-by-enhypen-alpha-drive-one-and-more&utm_content_id=1812939wpps “White Memories.” ILLIT ultimately took the win with a total of 6,395 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK x Seungkwan), Apink, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, LNGSHOT, LIGHTSUM, SF9’s Inseong, Chuu, idntt, SAY MY NAME, n.SSign, Shin Soohyun, WING & Hiss, and Lee Do Jin.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Knife”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FORMULA” and “FREAK ALARM”

SEVENTEEN’s DxS – “Blue”

Apink – “Love Me More”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney – “STING”

LNGSHOT – “Saucin’” and “Moonwalkin’”

LIGHTSUM – “Beautiful Pain”

SF9’s Inseong – “Mute is Off”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

n.SSign – “Funky like me”

Shin Soohyun – “Gray.”

WING & Hiss – “Walking Through the Bullets”

Lee Do Jin – “Let love blow in”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now