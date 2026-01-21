Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Show Champion' With “FREAK ALARM”; Performances By idntt, Chuu, And More

Just nine days after their official debut, ALPHA DRIVE ONE has won the first music show trophy of their career!

On the January 21 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” Apink’s “Love Me More,” ENHYPEN‘s “Knife,” SAY MY NAME’s “UFO (ATTENT!ON),” and SEVENTEEN’s DxS’s “Blue.”

The trophy ultimately went to ALPHA DRIVE ONE, marking their first-ever win on a music show. Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ALPHA DRIVE ONE, idntt, SAY MY NAME, Chuu, SF9’s Inseong, Y, LIGHTSUM’s Sangah, Chowon, and Juhyeon, n.SSign, Catch The Young, Jo Si Yun, Ha Min Gi, and Kang I Rang.

Check out their performances below!

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag” and “Yes We Are”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)” and “Hard to Love”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

Inseong – “Mute is Off”

Y – “AURORA”

LIGHTSUM’s Sangah, Chowon, and Juhyeon – “Beautiful Pain” (Original by BTOB)

n.SSign – “Funky like me (Feat. PEAK & PITCH)”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

Jo Si Yun, Ha Min Gi, and Kang I Rang – “SNOW NIGHT”

Binge-watch ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET” with subtitles on Viki below:

