Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Takes 3rd Win For 'FREAK ALARM' On 'Music Core'; Performances By EXO, ENHYPEN, And More

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has won the third music show trophy of their career!

On the January 24 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” and ENHYPEN’s “Knife.” ALPHA DRIVE ONE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,192 points.

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included EXO, ENHYPEN, ONEUS, TNX, Chuu, idntt, SAY MY NAME, LNGSHOT, XG, n.SSign, AxMxP, LA POEM, Catch The Young, ONE OR EIGHT, dodree, and Choi Soo Ho.

EXO – “Crown”

ENHYPEN – “Knife”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”

XG – “HYPNOTIZE”

n.SSign – “Funky like me”

AxMxP – “PASS”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

Choi Soo Ho – “Something Big is Coming”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

