Watch: EXO Takes 1st Win For 'Crown' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ONEUS, And More

EXO has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Crown”!

On the January 28 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” Apink’s “Love Me More,” ENHYPEN‘s “Knife,” EXO’s “Crown,” and ONEUS’s “Grenade.”

The trophy ultimately went to EXO. Congratulations to EXO! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ONEUS, TNX, SAY MY NAME, AxMxP, dodree, LA POEM, ONE OR EIGHT, BE BOYS, 2Z, DanJerous, and Catch The Young.

Check out their performances below!

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM” and “FORMULA”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

AxMxP – “PASS”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

BE BOYS – “Earth and Moon”

2Z – “Dizzy”

DanJerous – “Winter door”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”