Watch: EXO Takes 4th Win For 'Crown' On 'Music Core'; Performances By i-dle, KiiiKiii, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

EXO has won a fourth music show trophy for “Crown”!

On the January 31 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were EXO’s “Crown,” ENHYPEN’s “Knife,” and fromis_9’s “White Memories.” EXO ultimately took the win with a total of 8,721 points.

Congratulations to EXO! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, KiiiKiii, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ONEUS, TNX, LNGSHOT, XG, YOUNG POSSE, 8TURN, SAY MY NAME, LA POEM, AxMxP, POW, ONE OR EIGHT, dodree, Catch The Young, and Tak Song I.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Mono”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”

XG – “HYPNOTIZE”

YOUNG POSSE – “VISA”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

AxMxP – “PASS”

POW – “Come True”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now