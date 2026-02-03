ENHYPEN's 'THE SIN : VANISH' Spends 2nd Week On Billboard Charts As No. 3 Best-Selling Album In U.S.

ENHYPEN’s latest album is enjoying a strong second week on the Billboard charts!

On February 3 local time, Billboard revealed that ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH”—which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last week—was now spending its second week on the chart at No. 21.

“THE SIN : VANISH” also swept the No. 3 spot on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart (after debuting at No. 1 on both charts last week), meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Additionally, “THE SIN : VANISH” remained No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the second week in a row.

ENHYPEN’s new title track “Knife” took No. 5 in its second week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart (which it entered at No. 1 last week), and it also stayed strong at No. 156 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Finally, ENHYPEN rounded out their 80th non-consecutive week on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 27.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!