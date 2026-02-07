February Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Feb 07, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from January 7 to February 7.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,903,378, marking a 24.16 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Gwanghwamun concert,” and “ARIRANG,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “return,” “stream live,” and “love.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.49 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,674,527, marking a 3.40 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, EXO came in at a close third for February with a brand reputation index of 3,469,533.

BIGBANG took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,372,782, marking a 13.08 percent rise in their score since January.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,321,728.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. EXO
  4. BIGBANG
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. THE BOYZ
  9. CORTIS
  10. TWS
  11. Wanna One
  12. NCT
  13. INFINITE
  14. ATEEZ
  15. ZEROBASEONE
  16. Super Junior
  17. ASTRO
  18. BOYNEXTDOOR
  19. MONSTA X
  20. HIGHLIGHT
  21. BTOB
  22. idntt
  23. SHINee
  24. TVXQ
  25. KickFlip
  26. ONF
  27. TXT
  28. VIXX
  29. RIIZE
  30. EVNNE

