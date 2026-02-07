February Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from January 7 to February 7.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,903,378, marking a 24.16 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Gwanghwamun concert,” and “ARIRANG,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “return,” “stream live,” and “love.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.49 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,674,527, marking a 3.40 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, EXO came in at a close third for February with a brand reputation index of 3,469,533.

BIGBANG took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,372,782, marking a 13.08 percent rise in their score since January.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,321,728.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

