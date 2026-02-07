Apink's Yoon Bomi And Rado Set Wedding Date

Apink’s Yoon Bomi and Rado have set the date for their spring wedding!

On February 7, With US Entertainment officially announced, “Yoon Bomi and Rado will be holding their wedding on May 16.”

Yoon Bomi and Rado have been dating for nine years after getting together in 2017, and they went public with their relationship in 2024. The two are said to have met in 2016, when Rado’s producing duo Black Eyed Pilseung wrote Apink’s title track “Only one.”

This past December, the couple announced that they were planning to tie the knot, and Yoon Bomi shared a heartfelt letter to her fans about their engagement.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

