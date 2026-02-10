February Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from January 5 to February 5.

ILLIT’s Wonhee held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 523,296, marking a 43.04 percent increase in her score since January. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “three-stage high note,” “20 years old,” and “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “pretty,” and “cute.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.05 percent positive reactions.

TWS’s Jihoon shot to second place with a brand reputation index of 394,587, while CORTIS’s Keonho came in at a close third with a score of 388,667.

ILLIT’s Minju took fourth place for February with a brand reputation index of 245,963, and TWS’s Dohoon rounded out the top five with a score of 216,643.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!