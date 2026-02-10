February Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from January 5 to February 5.

ILLIT’s Wonhee held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 523,296, marking a 43.04 percent increase in her score since January. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “three-stage high note,” “20 years old,” and “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “pretty,” and “cute.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.05 percent positive reactions.

TWS’s Jihoon shot to second place with a brand reputation index of 394,587, while CORTIS’s Keonho came in at a close third with a score of 388,667.

ILLIT’s Minju took fourth place for February with a brand reputation index of 245,963, and TWS’s Dohoon rounded out the top five with a score of 216,643.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  2. TWS’s Jihoon
  3. CORTIS’s Keonho
  4. ILLIT’s Minju
  5. TWS’s Dohoon
  6. ILLIT’s Yunah
  7. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  8. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  9. ILLIT’s Moka
  10. TWS’s Shinyu
  11. ILLIT’s Iroha
  12. MEOVV’s Anna
  13. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  14. RESCENE’s Woni
  15. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  16. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  17. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  18. TWS’s Kyungmin
  19. TWS’s Youngjae
  20. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  21. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  22. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  23. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  24. CORTIS’s James
  25. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  26. BABYMONSTER’s Asa
  27. izna’s Choi Jungeun
  28. izna’s Bang Jeemin
  29. KiiiKiii’s Haeum
  30. MEOVV’s Ella

