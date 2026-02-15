Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2025

Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2025

Music
Feb 15, 2026
by E Cha

On February 15, the 33rd annual Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) took place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

This year, the ceremony was held in one night instead of being split into two separate shows over the course of two nights, as it was in recent years.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Artist (Daesang): ATEEZ

Best Album (Daesang): Stray Kids

Best Song (Daesang): BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Best Performance (Daesang): ENHYPEN

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, Lee Chan Won, NCT WISH, PLAVE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids

Rookie of the Year: Hearts2Hearts, CORTIS

Emerging Artist: ARTMS, EVNNE

Best Popular Artist: Lim Young Woong

Global Popular Artist: BTS

Best Continent Artist – Asia: TXT
Best Continent Artist – North America: Stray Kids
Best Continent Artist – South America: Stray Kids
Best Continent Artist – Oceania: TXT
Best Continent Artist – Europe: Stray Kids
Best Continent Artist – Africa: Stray Kids

World Stage: ATEEZ

WhosFandom Award: Lim Young Woong

Special Award – Band: LUCY
Special Award – Ballad: Lee Mujin
Special Award – Trot: Lee Chan Won
Special Award – Hip-Hop: Lee Young Ji
Special Award – OST: Lim Young Woong
Special Award – Indie: Lee Seung Yoon
Special Award – Virtual: PLAVE
Special Award – Remake: Hwang Karam

Post-Generation: WEi, ISEGYE IDOL

Special Collaboration: WING
Special Crossover: Forestella

Best of Ballad: BTOB’s Changsub
Best of Adult Contemporary: Kim Hee Jae, Park Ji Hyeon, Son Tae Jin

10th Anniversary Influential Artist: PENTAGON
20th Anniversary Wannabe Icon Artist: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
30th Anniversary Legend of the Age: Yoon Jong Shin

Next Wave: tripleS, Billlie, xikers

Blooming Star: NOWZ, idntt, 8TURN

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

