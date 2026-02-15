Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2025
On February 15, the 33rd annual Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) took place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.
This year, the ceremony was held in one night instead of being split into two separate shows over the course of two nights, as it was in recent years.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Artist (Daesang): ATEEZ
Best Album (Daesang): Stray Kids
Best Song (Daesang): BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
Best Performance (Daesang): ENHYPEN
Artist of the Year (Bonsang): aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, Lee Chan Won, NCT WISH, PLAVE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids
Rookie of the Year: Hearts2Hearts, CORTIS
Emerging Artist: ARTMS, EVNNE
Best Popular Artist: Lim Young Woong
Global Popular Artist: BTS
Best Continent Artist – Asia: TXT
Best Continent Artist – North America: Stray Kids
Best Continent Artist – South America: Stray Kids
Best Continent Artist – Oceania: TXT
Best Continent Artist – Europe: Stray Kids
Best Continent Artist – Africa: Stray Kids
World Stage: ATEEZ
WhosFandom Award: Lim Young Woong
Special Award – Band: LUCY
Special Award – Ballad: Lee Mujin
Special Award – Trot: Lee Chan Won
Special Award – Hip-Hop: Lee Young Ji
Special Award – OST: Lim Young Woong
Special Award – Indie: Lee Seung Yoon
Special Award – Virtual: PLAVE
Special Award – Remake: Hwang Karam
Post-Generation: WEi, ISEGYE IDOL
Special Collaboration: WING
Special Crossover: Forestella
Best of Ballad: BTOB’s Changsub
Best of Adult Contemporary: Kim Hee Jae, Park Ji Hyeon, Son Tae Jin
10th Anniversary Influential Artist: PENTAGON
20th Anniversary Wannabe Icon Artist: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
30th Anniversary Legend of the Age: Yoon Jong Shin
Next Wave: tripleS, Billlie, xikers
Blooming Star: NOWZ, idntt, 8TURN
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
