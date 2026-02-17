February Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 17, 2026
by M Lim

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between January 17 and February 17.

Park Shin Hye, who is currently starring in “Undercover Miss Hong,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,117,879. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Undercover Miss Hong,” “irreplaceable,” and “Hong Geum Bo,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “transformation,” “high ratings,” and “Park Shin Hye did it again.” Park Shin Hye’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.38 percent positive reactions.

Go Youn Jung, who recently starred in “Can This Love Be Translated?,” took second place for February with a brand reputation index of 3,833,958.

Kim Hye Yoon, who is starring in “No Tail to Tell,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,944,189.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” star Won Ji An came in fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,801,041.

Finally, Lee Je Hoon—who starred in “Taxi Driver 3” and topped last month’s list—rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,682,309.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Shin Hye
  2. Go Youn Jung
  3. Kim Hye Yoon
  4. Won Jin An
  5. Lee Je Hoon
  6. Moon Sang Min
  7. Ji Sung
  8. Ahn Eun Jin
  9. Lee Joo Bin
  10. Jang Ki Yong
  11. Lomon
  12. Ahn Bo Hyun
  13. Nam Ji Hyun
  14. Kim Go Eun
  15. Kim Seon Ho
  16. Pyo Ye Jin
  17. Park Seo Joon
  18. Jung Woo Sung
  19. Lee Tae Ran
  20. Jung Il Woo
  21. Seo Hyun Jin
  22. Lee Yi Dam
  23. Hyun Bin
  24. Jung Kyung Ho
  25. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  26. Lee Si Ah
  27. Jin Se Yeon
  28. Yoon Hyun Min
  29. Yoo Ji Tae
  30. Jeon Do Yeon

Watch Park Shin Hye in “My Annoying Brother”:

Watch Now

And watch Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun’s currently airing drama “To My Beloved Thief” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Ahn Bo Hyun
Ahn Eun Jin
Girls' Generation
Go Youn Jung
Hyun Bin
Jang Ki Yong
Jeon Do Yeon
Ji Sung
Jin Se Yeon
Jung Il Woo
Jung Kyung Ho
Jung Woo Sung
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Seon Ho
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Joo Bin
Lee Si Ah
Lee Tae Ran
Lee Yi Dam
Lomon
Moon Sang Min
Nam Ji Hyun
Park Seo Joon
Park Shin Hye
Pyo Ye Jin
Seo Hyun Jin
Sooyoung
Won Ji An
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoon Hyun Min

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read