February Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between January 17 and February 17.

Park Shin Hye, who is currently starring in “Undercover Miss Hong,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,117,879. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Undercover Miss Hong,” “irreplaceable,” and “Hong Geum Bo,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “transformation,” “high ratings,” and “Park Shin Hye did it again.” Park Shin Hye’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.38 percent positive reactions.

Go Youn Jung, who recently starred in “Can This Love Be Translated?,” took second place for February with a brand reputation index of 3,833,958.

Kim Hye Yoon, who is starring in “No Tail to Tell,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,944,189.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” star Won Ji An came in fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,801,041.

Finally, Lee Je Hoon—who starred in “Taxi Driver 3” and topped last month’s list—rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,682,309.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

