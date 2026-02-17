February Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 17, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from January 11 to February 11. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,590,057, marking an 85.76 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “K-beauty,” and “K-food,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “positive,” and “increase.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.57 percent positive reactions.

IVE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 1,469,888, marking a 61.52 percent rise in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 1,272,569, marking a 19.36 percent increase in his score since January.

Soccer star Son Heung Min took fourth place for February with a brand reputation index of 1,041,101, marking a 49.58 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,010,136, marking a whopping 111.16 percent increase in their score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Lee Byung Hun
  7. Yoo Jae Suk
  8. Shin Min Ah
  9. Park Jeong Min
  10. Faker
  11. Kim Jong Kook
  12. Park Bo Gum
  13. Son Suk Ku
  14. Gong Yoo
  15. Lee Joo Bin
  16. aespa
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. Kim Hye Yoon
  19. ILLIT
  20. Tak Jae Hoon
  21. TWICE
  22. Byeon Woo Seok
  23. Um Tae Goo
  24. Shin Dong Yup
  25. Choo Sung Hoon
  26. Kim Yuna
  27. Sung Si Kyung
  28. Kim Go Eun
  29. Lee Soo Ji
  30. Jun Hyun Moo

