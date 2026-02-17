February Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from January 11 to February 11. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,590,057, marking an 85.76 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “K-beauty,” and “K-food,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “positive,” and “increase.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.57 percent positive reactions.

IVE came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 1,469,888, marking a 61.52 percent rise in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 1,272,569, marking a 19.36 percent increase in his score since January.

Soccer star Son Heung Min took fourth place for February with a brand reputation index of 1,041,101, marking a 49.58 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,010,136, marking a whopping 111.16 percent increase in their score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

