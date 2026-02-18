February Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from January 18 to February 18.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,909,639, marking a 29.28 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Gwanghwamun,” “Busan concert,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “make a comeback,” “stream live,” and “buy.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.95 percent positive reactions.

IVE rose to second place for February with a brand reputation index of 7,665,293, marking a 63.15 percent increase in their score since last month.

BLACKPINK took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,259,160, while SEVENTEEN climbed to fourth with a score of 3,583,141.

Finally, EXO came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,560,048 for February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

