February Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from January 18 to February 18.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,909,639, marking a 29.28 percent increase in their score since January. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Gwanghwamun,” “Busan concert,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “make a comeback,” “stream live,” and “buy.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.95 percent positive reactions.

IVE rose to second place for February with a brand reputation index of 7,665,293, marking a 63.15 percent increase in their score since last month.

BLACKPINK took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,259,160, while SEVENTEEN climbed to fourth with a score of 3,583,141.

Finally, EXO came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,560,048 for February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. EXO
  6. Stray Kids
  7. Red Velvet
  8. ILLIT
  9. Apink
  10. TWICE
  11. KiiiKiii
  12. ENHYPEN
  13. aespa
  14. BIGBANG
  15. OH MY GIRL
  16. ATEEZ
  17. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  18. MAMAMOO
  19. TWS
  20. fromis_9
  21. BTOB
  22. NMIXX
  23. Wanna One
  24. LE SSERAFIM
  25. SHINee
  26. NCT
  27. INFINITE
  28. Super Junior
  29. H1-KEY
  30. RIIZE

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

aespa
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Apink
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
ENHYPEN
EXO
fromis_9
H1-KEY
ILLIT
INFINITE
IVE
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
NCT
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read