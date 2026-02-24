February Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Feb 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from January 19 to February 19.

Yoo Hae Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,959,199. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “Park Ji Hoon,” and “Eom Heung Do,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “absorbed into,” and “success.”

Park Ji Hoon took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 6,588,953, while Park Jeong Min ranked third with a score of 6,087,216.

Ha Jung Woo came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,939,239, and Koo Kyo Hwan rounded out the top five with a score of 5,529,576.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Hae Jin
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Park Jeong Min
  4. Ha Jung Woo
  5. Koo Kyo Hwan
  6. Mun Ka Young
  7. Lee Sung Min
  8. Yoo Ji Tae
  9. Lee Byung Hun
  10. Park Shi Hoo
  11. Lee Je Hoon
  12. Zo In Sung
  13. Moon Chae Won
  14. Gong Yoo
  15. Lee Jung Jae
  16. Hyun Bin
  17. Kim Woo Bin
  18. Hwang Jung Min
  19. Kwon Sang Woo
  20. Lee Seo Jin
  21. Kim Hye Soo
  22. Kim Ji Young
  23. Son Suk Ku
  24. Park Seo Joon
  25. Han Ji Min
  26. Lee Jun Hyuk
  27. Ko Kyung Pyo
  28. Son Ye Jin
  29. Jung Hae In
  30. Choi Woo Shik

Watch Yoo Hae Jin in his film “Big Deal” on Viki below:

Or watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” below:

Top Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews

