February Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from January 19 to February 19.

Yoo Hae Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,959,199. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “Park Ji Hoon,” and “Eom Heung Do,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “absorbed into,” and “success.”

Park Ji Hoon took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 6,588,953, while Park Jeong Min ranked third with a score of 6,087,216.

Ha Jung Woo came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,939,239, and Koo Kyo Hwan rounded out the top five with a score of 5,529,576.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Top Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews