IVE Tops YouTube And iTunes Charts Worldwide With 'BLACKHOLE' And 'REVIVE+'

IVE’s latest comeback is off to a chart-topping start!

On February 23 at 6 p.m. KST, IVE made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new full-length album “REVIVE+” and its accompanying title track “BLACKHOLE.” Immediately upon its release, both the album and its title track shot to the top of music charts in various countries across the globe.

As of 1 p.m. KST on February 24, IVE’s music video for “BLACKHOLE” had reached No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos. The music video had already hit No. 1 in at least nine different regions, including South Korea, France, Canada, and Russia, in addition to entering the top 10 in at least 23 regions.

Meanwhile, “REVIVE+” had aready reached No. 1 on iTunes Top K-Pop Albums charts in at least 15 different regions around the world.

Around the same time, IVE’s pre-release track “BANG BANG” became the first song of 2026 to achieve a perfect all-kill on the Korean music charts, making IVE the first girl group ever to score a perfect all-kill with six different songs.

Congratulations to IVE!

