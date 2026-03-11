22 K-Pop Idols Who Have Starred In BL K-Dramas

K-pop idols have increasingly expanded their careers into Korean BL dramas (or even started out as actors first!), captivating viewers with fresh chemistry and heartfelt storytelling. From rookie to seasoned idols, these performers have stepped beyond the stage and into compelling on-screen romances.

Here’s a look at 22 idols who have entered the world of BL and left a memorable impression.

Kim Ji Woong, best known as a member of ZEROBASEONE, has been working in the K-drama industry since 2017. The idol-actor has appeared in several K-dramas including two BLs: “Kissable Lips,” a vampire campus romance, and “Roommates of Poongduck 304,” a roommate + office romance.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Junseo

Having previously debuted in 1THE9 and WEi, Junseo recently re-debuted in ALPHA DRIVE ONE after competing on “BOYS II PLANET.” In 2025, he starred in the BL “Secret Relationships” as Da On, an office worker entangled in a toxic dynamic with three men: his coworker, a former senior, and that senior’s boyfriend.

B.A.P’s Yoo Young Jae starred in the 2022 BL drama “Spring of Crush.” In the drama, Sal Byeol (Kim Song) disguises his identity as Choi Hye Sung, the third daughter of the Choi family, and gets in an arranged marriage with Geum Sung (Yoo Young Jae). Geum Sung slowly finds himself falling for Hye Sung.

DKZ’s Jaechan and former KNK member Park Seo Ham

DKZ’s Jaechan and former KNK member Park Seo Ham starred in one of the most famous Korean BLs, “Semantic Error,” in 2022. Based on a webtoon, “Semantic Error” follows Chu Sang Woo (Jaechan), an antisocial computer science student who becomes project partners with Jang Jae Young (Park Seo Ham), a popular design student. Despite their opposite personalities, love gradually blooms as they spend more time together.

OMEGA X’s Yechan and Jaehan

How does chemistry within idol group members translate on screen in a BL? The answer is OMEGA X’s Yechan and Jaehan in “A Shoulder to Cry On.” Based on a webtoon of the same name, the drama follows Da Yeol, an archery student who is falsely accused of harassment by the popular student Tae Hyun. As the two begin to understand each other’s personal struggles, their prejudices slowly disappear.

OMEGA X’s Kevin

Another OMEGA X member, Kevin recently starred in the BL drama “My Bias is Showing.” The drama follows the story of Ye Jun (Kevin), who hides that he is a K-pop fan. One day, his bias Si Yeol (Kim Kang Min) appears at his school.

In “Unintentional Love Story,” B1A4’s Gongchan took on the role of Ji Won Young, an employee of a large company who needs to win the heart of ceramic artist Yoon Tae Joon (Cha Seo Won), the company chairman’s favorite artist, in order to return to work after being in danger of being dismissed from his job.

Newkidd’s Jin Kwon

Jinkwon of Newkidd starred in the 2024 BL “Jazz for Two.” The story follows Han Tae Yi (Ji Ho Geun) and Yoon Se Heon (Jinkwon), two pianists placed in the same group for a skills evaluation, who grow closer while practicing together.

Newkidd’s Lee Minwook and VERIVERY’s Yongseung

Newkidd’s Lee Minwook and VERIVERY’s Yongseung worked together in the 2024 vertical K-BL “You Want Some?” The 50-episode series, with each episode running about two minutes, tells the story of two friends, Jae Heon (Lee Minwook) and Sun Woo (Yongseung). Every girl Jae Heon likes ends up falling for Sun Woo, and out of frustration, he decides to find out what makes his best friend so irresistible.

Former THE BOYZ member Hur Hyun Jun (Hwall)

After leaving THE BOYZ in 2019 due to injury, Hur Hyun Jun made his BL debut in “Color Rush.” Adapted from the web novel of the same name, this fantasy drama is set in a world of “monos,” people who cannot see color, and “probes,” their soulmates who allow them to see it. When Ko Yoo Han, played by Hur Hyun Jun (Hwall) meets his probe Yeon Woo (Yoo Jun) and becomes overwhelmed, he begins to avoid him, only to find himself continually drawn back.

VIXX’s Hyuk is no stranger to the K-drama industry, having made a cameo debut in “Heirs” in 2013. However, his first BL role came in 2022 with “Color Rush 2.” Set in the same universe as “Color Rush,” the second season follows a different couple and centers on Choi Yeon Woo (Yoo Jun), a mono searching for his missing probe, Kim Se Hyun (Hyuk).

Former MYTEEN member Lee Tae Vin and AHOF’s Woongki

Lee Tae Vin, formerly of MYTEEN, and AHOF’s Woongki both starred in the 2024 drama “Love for Love’s Sake.” The fantasy romance drama is about 29-year-old Tae Myung Ha (Lee Tae Vin) who falls into the game he creates as his 19-year-old self and is given the mission to bring happiness to his favorite character Cha Yeo Woon (Cha Joo Wan).

Like Hyuk, VIXX’s Leo also made a cameo appearance in “Heirs.” In 2022, he starred in his first Korean BL “Happy Ending Romance.” The drama follows Cha Jung Woo (Park Hyun Chul), a once-promising writer whose career pretty much collapses after he speaks out against corruption. When the world seems to turn against him, he finds refuge with Han Tae Young (Ha Jong Woo), a young publisher, whom Jung Hyun (Leo), a fellow writer, doesn’t quite trust.

A.C.E’s Junhee

Although A.C.E’s Junhee had appeared in K-dramas through cameo roles, he took on his first lead role in the 2021 BL “Tinted with You.” The drama weaves together two timelines: one follows the deposed king Lee Heon (Yoo Hyun Woo) and his loyal guard Geum (Kim Tae Jung), while the other centers on present-day art student Jung Eun Ho (Junhee), who forms a romantic connection with a modern-day Lee Heon while working on a painting of the former king.

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Jeon Minwook

Jeon Minwook, who debuted in CLOSE YOUR EYES after ranking third on JTBC’s survival show “PROJECT 7,” appeared in “Love Class 2,” where he plays Lee Hyeon, a student who falls in love at first sight with his young tutor Kim An (Kim Yong Seok).

Zuho, who debuted as the main rapper of SF9 in 2016, has balanced his idol career with acting. In 2023, he starred in the childhood-friends-to-lovers BL “Starstruck.” The story revolves around Seo Han Joon (Kim In Seong), who has long harbored feelings for his best friend Jo Yoo Jae (Zuho) and believes they are unrequited, until he discovers otherwise.

VICTON’s Subin

Subin of VICTON has appeared in several K-dramas over the years, and most recently, he starred in the BL rom-com “Peach Trap.” The drama is about Do Ha (Subin), who has never been in a relationship, as he gets entangled with the three men Taek Gyeon (Cha Se Jin), Yeon Sang (Lee Do Han), and Ha Ram (Cha Yu Hyun).

Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung

Making his BL drama debut most recently, Yoon Ji Sung of the project group Wanna One starred in the 2025 drama “Thundercloud Rainstorm,” which tells the story of Lee Il Jo (Yoon Ji Sung) and Seo Jeong Han (Jeong Riu) whose relationship—initially formed out of sympathy—slowly evolves into jealousy and possessiveness.

