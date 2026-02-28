Byun Yo Han's Agency Denies Rumors Of Tiffany Young's Pregnancy

Following the legal registration of his marriage to Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young, Byun Yo Han’s agency has denied rumors that the couple is expecting a child.

On February 27, Byun Yo Han’s agency TEAMHOPE announced that Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han had legally registered their marriage earlier that day. The announcement came just two months after the couple went public with their relationship, leading to speculation that Tiffany might be pregnant.

On February 28, TEAMHOPE denied the pregnancy rumors, explaining, “The two of them legally registered their marriage first [before holding a wedding] based on a foundation of deep trust.”

After starring together in the 2024 drama “Uncle Samsik,” Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han confirmed in December of last year that they were dating with marriage in mind.

