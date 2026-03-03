March Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from February 4 to March 4.

ILLIT’s Wonhee continued her reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 423,246 for March. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “girl next door,” “chaotic,” and “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cute,” “honest,” and “easygoing.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 89.58 percent positive reactions.

TWS’s Dowoon rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 396,032, marking an impressive 82.80 percent increase in his score since February.

KiiiKiii’s Jiyu shot to third place after seeing a whopping 451.13 percent rise in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 201,034 for the month.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s Minju held onto her spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 183,976 for March.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo rounded out the top five with a score of 164,360, marking a 13.56 percent increase in her score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!