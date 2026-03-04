Watch: IVE Takes 1st Win For 'BLACKHOLE' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By ONE PACT, MADEIN, And More

Watch: IVE Takes 1st Win For "BLACKHOLE" On "Show Champion"; Performances By ONE PACT, MADEIN, And More

Music
Mar 04, 2026
by M Lim

IVE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “BLACKHOLE”!

On the March 4 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK‘s “GO,” Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!,” IVE’s “BLACKHOLE,” NCT JNJM’s “BOTH SIDES,” and ONE PACT’s “SANE.”

The trophy ultimately went to IVE. Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included MADEIN, ONE PACT, X:IN, LAVIN, RESCENE, ASC2NT, HYNN, CHASER, GRANADA, Yewon, Kassy, and Tei.

Check out their performances below!

MADEIN – “PUNG!” and “Super Obvious”

ONE PACT – “SANE”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

RESCENE – “Busy Boy”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

HYNN – “Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain + Sunset Song”

CHASER – “INVINCIBLE”

GRANADA – “Rise of the Phoenix”

Yewon – “Lemon Tree”

Kassy – “A Love Just For You”

Tei – “Last Love” (Orig. by Kim Bum Soo)

