Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between January 26 and February 26.

The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” swept the top spots on this month’s list. Yoo Hae Jin took first place with a brand reputation index of 7,088,037, while Park Ji Hoon came in second with a score of 5,543,235.

Park Shin Hye ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,116,888, and Lee Sung Min followed in fourth place with a score of 4,565,267.

Finally, Go Youn Jung rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,472,827.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

