Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between January 26 and February 26.
The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” swept the top spots on this month’s list. Yoo Hae Jin took first place with a brand reputation index of 7,088,037, while Park Ji Hoon came in second with a score of 5,543,235.
Park Shin Hye ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,116,888, and Lee Sung Min followed in fourth place with a score of 4,565,267.
Finally, Go Youn Jung rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,472,827.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Park Ji Hoon
- Park Shin Hye
- Lee Sung Min
- Go Youn Jung
- Ha Jung Woo
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Park Jeong Min
- Moon Sang Min
- Mun Ka Young
- Jin Se Yeon
- Lee Yi Dam
- Lee Joo Bin
- Kim Go Eun
- Lomon
- Yoo Ji Tae
- Cho Han Gyul
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- Won Ji An
- Nam Ji Hyun
- Ji Sung
- Park Shi Hoo
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Hyun Bin
- Lee Je Hoon
- Zo In Sung
- Ha Yun Kyung
- Kim Ji Young
- Kim Hye Soo
- Lee Byung Hun
