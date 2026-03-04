Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Mar 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between January 26 and February 26.

The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” swept the top spots on this month’s list. Yoo Hae Jin took first place with a brand reputation index of 7,088,037, while Park Ji Hoon came in second with a score of 5,543,235.

Park Shin Hye ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,116,888, and Lee Sung Min followed in fourth place with a score of 4,565,267.

Finally, Go Youn Jung rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,472,827.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Hae Jin
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Park Shin Hye
  4. Lee Sung Min
  5. Go Youn Jung
  6. Ha Jung Woo
  7. Koo Kyo Hwan
  8. Park Jeong Min
  9. Moon Sang Min
  10. Mun Ka Young
  11. Jin Se Yeon
  12. Lee Yi Dam
  13. Lee Joo Bin
  14. Kim Go Eun
  15. Lomon
  16. Yoo Ji Tae
  17. Cho Han Gyul
  18. Ahn Bo Hyun
  19. Won Ji An
  20. Nam Ji Hyun
  21. Ji Sung
  22. Park Shi Hoo
  23. Lee Jun Hyuk
  24. Hyun Bin
  25. Lee Je Hoon
  26. Zo In Sung
  27. Ha Yun Kyung
  28. Kim Ji Young
  29. Kim Hye Soo
  30. Lee Byung Hun

Watch Yoo Hae Jin in the hit film “Big Deal” with subtitles on Viki below:

And check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below:

Top Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews

