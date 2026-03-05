CORTIS Becomes 2nd K-Pop Group Ever To Sell 2 Million Copies Of Debut Album

Less than a year into their career, CORTIS has already joined the “double-million seller club”!

On March 5, Circle Chart officially awarded the rookie boy group from BIGHIT MUSIC a double million certification for selling over 2 million copies of their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.”

Notably, CORTIS is only the second K-pop group in history to surpass 2 million sales with their debut album, following “BOYS PLANET” group ZEROBASEONE.

Meanwhile, CORTIS is currently gearing up to make their first-ever comeback in April.

Congratulations to CORTIS!

