IVE Breaks Record For Most Hourly Perfect All-Kills Of Any Group In History

IVE has just set an impressive new record on the Korean music charts!

On March 7 at 10:30 a.m. KST, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that IVE’s hit pre-release track “BANG BANG” had achieved its 116th perfect all-kill, meaning that it had spent a total of 116 hours sweeping the No. 1 spot on all the major domestic music charts.

As a result, IVE has now overtaken BTS to become the group with the most cumulative hours spent at perfect all-kill status in history.

As of 12:30 p.m. KST, IVE has achieved 916 hourly perfect all-kills across all of their songs—breaking BTS’s previous record of 913—and with “BANG BANG” still topping the charts, that record will most likely climb higher in the days to follow.

Last month, “BANG BANG” also made IVE the first girl group ever to have six different songs reach perfect all-kill status, as well as the fastest artist ever to achieve the feat. (Before “BANG BANG,” the group scored perfect all-kills with “After LIKE,” “Kitsch,” “I AM,” “Baddie,” and “REBEL HEART.”)

A song is awarded a certified all-kill when it is No. 1 on the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. A perfect all-kill means the song has also topped iChart’s weekly chart.

Congratulations to IVE on their historic achievement!