March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from February 8 to March 8.

IVE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,690,379, marking a 28.90 percent increase in their score since February. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “BLACKHOLE,” and “DIVE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “all-kill,” “lovable,” and “prove.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.04 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,493,036, marking a 33.55 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, TWICE maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,528,435.

KiiiKiii came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,429,041, marking a 21.10 percent increase in their score since February.

Finally, ILLIT rounded out the top five for March with a brand reputation index of 2,045,324.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

