March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from February 8 to March 8.

IVE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,690,379, marking a 28.90 percent increase in their score since February. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “BLACKHOLE,” and “DIVE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “all-kill,” “lovable,” and “prove.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.04 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,493,036, marking a 33.55 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, TWICE maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,528,435.

KiiiKiii came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,429,041, marking a 21.10 percent increase in their score since February.

Finally, ILLIT rounded out the top five for March with a brand reputation index of 2,045,324.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. KiiiKiii
  5. ILLIT
  6. Red Velvet
  7. aespa
  8. OH MY GIRL
  9. Apink
  10. LE SSERAFIM
  11. Hearts2Hearts
  12. i-dle
  13. MAMAMOO
  14. BABYMONSTER
  15. fromis_9
  16. H1-KEY
  17. NMIXX
  18. WJSN
  19. STAYC
  20. KATSEYE
  21. tripleS
  22. FIFTY FIFTY
  23. ITZY
  24. Kep1er
  25. Girl’s Day
  26. izna
  27. cignature
  28. XG
  29. Girls’ Generation
  30. f(x)

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
cignature
f(x)
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
IVE
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
WJSN
XG

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read