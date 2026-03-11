Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 1st Win For 'GO' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By EVERGLOW, TUNEXX, And More

BLACKPINK has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “GO“!

On the March 11 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “GO,” H1-KEY’s “To. My First Love,” Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!,” IVE‘s “BLACKHOLE,” and TUNEXX’s “I’m Alive.”

The trophy ultimately went to BLACKPINK. Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, TUNEXX, MADEIN, ONE PACT, Jay Chang, X:IN, LAVIN, ASC2NT, RED OOPART, Saem, and QQQ.

Check out their performances below!

EVERGLOW – “CODE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love” and “Be full of Romantic”

TUNEXX – “100%” and “I’m Alive”

MADEIN – “PUNG!”

ONE PACT – “SANE”

Jay Chang – “FEEL”

X:IN – “Who Dat”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

RED OOPART – “2 AM”

Saem – “Breathe Me In”

QQQ – “UNCOOL”