Kim Hye Yoon Talks About Her Upcoming Film “Whispering Water,” Wanting To Break Her Own Limits, And More

Actress Kim Hye Yoon recently sat down with Cosmopolitan Korea to talk about her upcoming film “Whispering Water,” among other things.

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

Kim Hye Yoon shared her thoughts on the pictorial, saying, “There were many images I tried for the first time today, so I had a lot of fun throughout the shoot!” She also talked about her recent fan meeting “Season of HYEPPINESS,” where she delivered adorable performances such as ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” and the “Soda Pop” challenge. She expressed her affection for her fans, saying, “It was a stage where I could fully express what I wanted to do. I prepared many things—songs, dances, and various segments—because I wanted to share my energy with them. But when I actually went on stage, I saw so many loving gazes from the fans that I ended up gaining even more strength from them.”

Kim Hye Yoon, who recently starred in the drama “No Tail to Tell” as a quirky Gen Z gumiho named Eun Ho, also shared her thoughts on her upcoming film “Whispering Water,” which is set to premiere on April 8. Kim Hye Yoon said, “The character I play, Su In, is the team leader who leads the filming crew. Unlike the other characters, she doesn’t outwardly express her emotions, so I needed to convey her feelings through her gaze and facial expressions.”

She continued, “This character is always restrained and doesn’t reveal her emotions. She only wears neutral colors, and her facial expressions are almost always blank. Ultimately, I think the eyes were the most important part of portraying Su In. I tried to convey Su In’s sense of responsibility and rational side through my eyes.”

In addition to “Whispering Water,” Kim Hye Yoon has also confirmed several upcoming projects, including the film “Land”(working title), the drama “Good Partner 2,” and a spin-off of the variety show “Fresh Off the Sea.” Reflecting on her career, she said, “When I first started acting, I simply had a strong desire for roles. I wanted to play this role, then next time I wanted a bigger role, and eventually the lead. I had goals of moving forward like that. Looking back, I think the works I encountered at that time were only possible because I was the person I was at that age. That’s why now I think of each project as a kind of diary. I want to leave pieces of who I am at each moment within my works.”

Kim Hye Yoon has portrayed a wide range of characters in her projects. She shared, “When I was in college, there was a class where we were asked to write a self-introduction. Back then, I described myself as a national athlete. Not because I’m extraordinary or competing with someone, but because I compared myself to athletes who break their own records. By taking on new characters, I want to discover where my limits lie—and I want to break through them.”

When asked what she would like to say to herself, she replied, “I’m strict with myself when it comes to acting, but I truly cherish Kim Hye Yoon as a person. When I’m alone, I compliment myself a lot. So whenever filming ends or when I start to feel exhausted, I try to find what I like and give that to myself. Since the job of an actor involves spending a lot of time living as other characters, I think it’s possible to lose myself. That’s why I try to listen to my own voice even more.”

Kim Hye Yoon’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the April issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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