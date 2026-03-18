Park Ji Hoon Sweeps No. 1 In Both Drama Actor And Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings For March

Park Ji Hoon Sweeps No. 1 In Both Drama Actor And Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings For March

Celeb
Mar 18, 2026
by M Lim

After topping this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, Park Ji Hoon has also claimed the No. 1 spot in March’s drama actor brand reputation rankings!

According to the Korean Business Research Institute on March 18, Park Ji Hoon ranked first in the March 2026 drama actor brand reputation rankings. Lee Jun Hyuk followed in second place, with Shin Hae Sun coming in third.

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between February 18 and March 18.

Park Ji Hoon’s continued rise is fueled by the strong response to his portrayal of King Danjong in the hit film “The King’s Warden,” which has also reignited interest in his “Weak Hero” series—ultimately propelling him to the top of this month’s rankings.

With a brand reputation index of 8,875,752, his high-ranking keywords included “chart re-entry,” “receiving spotlight,” and “extraordinary.” His top related terms were “Weak Hero,” “Yeon Si Eun,” and “school violence.” His positivity-negativity analysis also showed an impressive 90.42 percent positive score.

Notably, Park Ji Hoon also ranked No. 1 in the March brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members on March 14.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon
  2. Lee Jun Hyuk
  3. Shin Hae Sun
  4. Moon Sang Min
  5. Go Youn Jung
  6. Park Shin Hye
  7. Kim Hye Yoon
  8. Han Ji Min
  9. Nam Ji Hyun
  10. Ji Sung
  11. Kim Seon Ho
  12. Jin Se Yeon
  13. Lomon
  14. Lee Joo Bin
  15. Park Jinyoung
  16. Lee Na Young
  17. Ahn Bo Hyun
  18. Yoo Ho Jung
  19. Bae In Hyuk
  20. Park Sung Hoon
  21. Chae Jong Hyeop
  22. Cho Han Gyul
  23. Ha Yun Kyung
  24. Lee Ki Taek
  25. Lee Si Ah
  26. Roh Jeong Eui
  27. Lee Jun Young
  28. Kim Min Ju
  29. Hahm Eun Jung
  30. Ryeoun

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Ahn Bo Hyun
Bae In Hyuk
Chae Jong Hyeop
cho han gyul
Go Youn Jung
Ha Yun Kyung
Hahm Eun Jung
Han Ji Min
Ji Sung
Jin Se Yeon
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min Ju
Kim Seon Ho
Lee Joo Bin
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Ki Taek
Lee Na Young
Lee Si Ah
Lomon
Moon Sang Min
Nam Ji Hyun
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
Park Shin Hye
Park Sung Hoon
Roh Jeong Eui
Ryeoun
Shin Hae Sun
Yoo Ho Jung

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