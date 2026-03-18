Park Ji Hoon Sweeps No. 1 In Both Drama Actor And Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings For March
After topping this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, Park Ji Hoon has also claimed the No. 1 spot in March’s drama actor brand reputation rankings!
According to the Korean Business Research Institute on March 18, Park Ji Hoon ranked first in the March 2026 drama actor brand reputation rankings. Lee Jun Hyuk followed in second place, with Shin Hae Sun coming in third.
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between February 18 and March 18.
Park Ji Hoon’s continued rise is fueled by the strong response to his portrayal of King Danjong in the hit film “The King’s Warden,” which has also reignited interest in his “Weak Hero” series—ultimately propelling him to the top of this month’s rankings.
With a brand reputation index of 8,875,752, his high-ranking keywords included “chart re-entry,” “receiving spotlight,” and “extraordinary.” His top related terms were “Weak Hero,” “Yeon Si Eun,” and “school violence.” His positivity-negativity analysis also showed an impressive 90.42 percent positive score.
Notably, Park Ji Hoon also ranked No. 1 in the March brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members on March 14.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Park Ji Hoon
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Shin Hae Sun
- Moon Sang Min
- Go Youn Jung
- Park Shin Hye
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Han Ji Min
- Nam Ji Hyun
- Ji Sung
- Kim Seon Ho
- Jin Se Yeon
- Lomon
- Lee Joo Bin
- Park Jinyoung
- Lee Na Young
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- Yoo Ho Jung
- Bae In Hyuk
- Park Sung Hoon
- Chae Jong Hyeop
- Cho Han Gyul
- Ha Yun Kyung
- Lee Ki Taek
- Lee Si Ah
- Roh Jeong Eui
- Lee Jun Young
- Kim Min Ju
- Hahm Eun Jung
- Ryeoun
Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” below!