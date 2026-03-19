GOT7's Park Jinyoung Confirmed To Make Spring Solo Comeback

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung is gearing up for a comeback!

On March 19, his agency BH Entertainment said he is currently focused on working on his next album, aiming for a comeback in May. The release will be his second mini album, and he plans to enhance its quality by participating in writing the lyrics.

Park Jinyoung has established himself as an actor through various projects including the dramas “Our Unwritten Seoul,” “The Witch,” and the “Yumi’s Cells” series as well as the film “Hi-Five.”

He has also remained active in music. Through his 2021 single “DIVE” and his 2023 solo EP “Chapter 0: WITH,” he explored deeper emotions and personal narratives, solidifying his direction as a solo artist. In December of last year, he released the digital single “Christmas Fever,” capturing the warmth and excitement of the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Park Jinyoung is currently starring in the ongoing JTBC drama “Shining” and is set to star in the upcoming tvN drama “100 Days of Lies” (literal title), which will premiere in the second half of this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Park Jinyoung in “Yumi’s Cells 2”:

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