March Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from February 5 to March 5. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,876,385, marking an 80.90 percent increase in their score since February. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “Gwanghwamun,” and “Gyeongbokgung Palace,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “perform,” and “high interest.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.90 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK jumped to second place after seeing a 99.72 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score for March to 2,017,427.

Lim Young Woong maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 1,916,982, marking a 50.56 percent rise in his score since February.

Soccer star Son Heung Min held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,786,281, marking a 71.58 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,696,892, marking a 15.44 percent rise in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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