March Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 22, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from February 5 to March 5. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,876,385, marking an 80.90 percent increase in their score since February. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “Gwanghwamun,” and “Gyeongbokgung Palace,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “perform,” and “high interest.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.90 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK jumped to second place after seeing a 99.72 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score for March to 2,017,427.

Lim Young Woong maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 1,916,982, marking a 50.56 percent rise in his score since February.

Soccer star Son Heung Min held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,786,281, marking a 71.58 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,696,892, marking a 15.44 percent rise in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. IVE
  6. Lee Soo Ji
  7. Park Jeong Min
  8. Yoo Jae Suk
  9. Park Ji Hoon
  10. Go Youn Jung
  11. Yoo Hae Jin
  12. Byeon Woo Seok
  13. aespa
  14. Park Shin Hye
  15. Kim Yuna
  16. Park Bo Gum
  17. Gong Yoo
  18. Jo Jung Suk
  19. Jun Hyun Moo
  20. Lee Chan Won
  21. Koo Kyo Hwan
  22. KiiiKiii
  23. Lee Jun Hyuk
  24. Faker
  25. Yoo Ji Tae
  26. Kim Jong Kook
  27. Kim Go Eun
  28. Lee Byung Hun
  29. Choo Sung Hoon
  30. Kim Hye Yoon

Check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
Choo Sung Hoon
Faker
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
IVE
Jo Jung Suk
Jun Hyun Moo
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Yuna
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Soo Ji
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Shin Hye
Son Heung Min
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Jae Suk
Yoo Ji Tae

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